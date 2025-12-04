MAYOR BANE CONTINUES TO RAID ARKHAM ASYLUM: Mamdani Taps Felon Who Served Seven Years for Robbing NYC Taxi Drivers as ‘Criminal Legal System’ Adviser.

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani tapped a convicted felon who served seven years for a string of armed robberies targeting New York City taxi drivers to advise him on the “criminal legal system.”

Mysonne Linen, a rapper-turned-social justice activist, will serve on Mamdani’s “criminal legal system committee,” 1 of 17 committees that Mamdani created to help transition into his administration. Mamdani said the appointees “will be tasked with not only making personnel recommendations but policy recommendations.”

Linen served seven years in prison for armed robberies in 1997 and 1998. Linen was part of a group of men who robbed cab driver Joseph Eziri in June 1997, and hit him with a beer bottle, the New York Daily News reported at the time. Prosecutors alleged Linen held up cabbie Francisco Monsanto at gunpoint in a March 1998 robbery, stealing jewelry and cash. Both drivers identified Linen as the stick-up man at Linen’s trial.