IT’S COME TO THIS: Tim Walz Says Trump’s Slur Is Inspiring Others To Scream It Outside His House.

Tim Walz called it a slur that should never be repeated. Now, he hears it all day.

The Minnesota governor, on Thursday, Dec. 4, said people have been driving by his home and screaming the r-slur — a word used to malign those with intellectual disabilities — since President Donald Trump called him that in a social media post last week.

“This creates danger,” the embattled governor said, discussing Republican rhetoric. “… I’ve never seen this before: people driving by my house and using the R-word in front of people. This is shameful, and I have yet to see an elected official — a Republican elected official — say you’re right, that’s shameful.”

Walz said he believes it’s a slippery slope from name-calling to something more serious.

“We know how these things go,” he said. “It starts with taunts; they turn to violence.”