DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Weingart’s $27 Million Dollar Homeless Heist: LA’s Pay to Play Pipeline Strikes Again – And the Trail of Donations Tells An Ever Darker Story.

The Weingart Center Association, long portrayed as one of LA’s “trusted” homeless service providers, is now at the center of a federal probe into a secretive $27.3 million property flip in Cheviot Hills. A flip that looks less like a housing solution and more like a blueprint for legalized theft. A flip that mirrors Shangri-La’s scheme almost down to the timestamps. And a flip that, when paired with newly uncovered campaign donation data from the LA County Registrar-Recorder’s TRACER system, paints a damning picture of influence peddling, coordinated bundling, and political payoffs hiding in plain sight.

The scandal begins in April 2024, when Weingart used public dollars from California’s Homekey program, along with city and federal COVID relief funds, to buy a 76-unit senior complex on Shelby Drive for $27.3 million. The stated intent was noble: convert the building into housing for the unhoused. But nothing about this transaction was noble. Or transparent. Or even remotely defensible.

The seller, shielded behind a confidentiality clause, was a shell tied to Brentwood developer Steven Taylor, who bought the same property just four months earlier for $11.2 million. No improvements. No renovations. No additional value. Just a $16.1 million markup magically materializing, rubber-stamped by a BBG appraisal that ignored the recent purchase price and pretended the flip never happened. The entire thing should have triggered alarms up and down City Hall and the Board of Supervisors. Instead, Weingart submitted an application to the state for Homekey funds that conveniently omitted the pending sale, while Mayor Karen Bass pushed $20 million of city dollars toward the project and celebrated it as a win for homelessness.