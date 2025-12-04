THAT HIGH? California scores a C- on infrastructure report card.

California scored a C-, according to a new report from the American Society of Civil Engineers.

The quadrennial report card assesses the state’s network of infrastructure, including energy, traffic, airport safety and port electrification systems, among other things. The society of engineers found California is doing well in many facets of its energy infrastructure. This includes advanced treated purified water, clean energy sources, smart traffic systems, wildfire planning, port electrification and improved emergency response.

However, the report says California doesn’t do so well in other areas, including not funding or falling behind on upkeep for aging roads, levees, bridges, water pipes, schools and public buildings. The state and the federal government have allocated money over the years for improvements, but reliance on local funding for many of these systems has resulted in a decline in upkeep for some of this infrastructure, the American Society of Civil Engineers said.

“A ‘C-‘ indicates that California’s built environment is not equipped to keep pace with the needs of the largest economy and population in the U.S., particularly as diverse environmental challenges impact infrastructure systems,” the American Society of Civil Engineers said in a Dec. 3 press release. “California’s aviation, energy, hazardous waste, levees, ports and rail grades all improved compared to their 2019 marks, while the state’s dams, drinking water, schools and stormwater categories decreased.”