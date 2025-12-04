I’M SO OLD, I CAN REMEMBER WHEN THE LEFT CLAIMED TO BE PRO-CHOICE:
This is an incredibly dishonest way to describe no longer *mandating* electric vehicles. https://t.co/YdbGu4WEm5
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 4, 2025
