LEAPING ISLAMIFICATION: Oh, to Be in England, Where Many of Your ‘Merry Wives’ Can Now Be Welfare Dependents.

The way the Telegraph works the math, the loss of the cap for working families is actually helping pay for a massive increase in welfare spending, which will put non-working welfare households ahead of modest-income working ones.

And here is where Chancellor Rachel Reeves twists the shiv she and Labour have already planted in a regular working sod’s back. Who is that extra £16bn in welfare spending raised on the backs of taxpayers going to?

Well. Some of it to Achmed and his harem. Wives. Sorry. In the plural.

He’s getting a bump in benefit payouts for the lovely ladies of his household.

The British government will support up to three – wait, make that four – of your dearly beloveds.