GOOD LORD: Chilling new details emerge about killer migrants responsible for 29 homicides sprung from NY jails instead of being handed off to ICE.

The violent rogue’s gallery includes the likes of Cuban national and convicted killer Jose Antonio Andreo-Quezada, an illegal alien with a criminal history involving homicide, larceny, disorderly conduct, possession of stolen property, dangerous drugs, burglary, trespassing and assault, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

He was released from Rikers Island, only to be picked up again on a parole violation, with ICE promptly putting in a detainer for him Aug. 16.

Another is Anastacio Tejada Almonte, a criminal and Dominican national with a rap sheet including homicide, assault, illegally carrying a weapon and flight to avoid prosecution, DHS said.

Despite an ICE detainer being lodged in May, he was released from the New York Department of Corrections on July 27.

The men are just two of the 6,947 criminals released from New York jails in the past year, despite having active ICE detainers requesting they be handed over to immigration authorities for deportation.