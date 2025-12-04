CUE THE WORLD’S SMALLEST VIOLIN: 2025: The Year Late-Night TV Collapsed.

As Hollywood continues to contract on several fronts, late-night shows are not as sustainable as in the past.

Colbert found that out the hard way in July. CBS announced Colbert’s “Late Show” gig will end in May of 2026. Even more dramatic? No one is slated to replace him. “The Late Show” will end as Colbert signs off.

The shocking part? Reports said the show was costing CBS roughly $40 million a year. Why would any business take that kind of a fiscal drubbing in the first place?

That came on the heels of “The Tonight Show” shrinking from five nights a week to four, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” losing his house band and several late-nighters losing their gigs.

Period.

Think Samantha Bee, Desus & Mero, Trevor Noah, James Corden and Amber Ruffin.

That, plus news that late-night TV revenues have plunged in recent years (along with their audiences), suggested Jimmy Kimmel’s prediction might come true faster than he anticipated.

Late-night TV has much less than 10 years left. This year proved it.