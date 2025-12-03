HUGE WIN FOR FANS OF GAS-GUZZLERS AS TRUMP KILLS OFF HATED BIDEN-ERA RULE:

President Donald Trump is trying to tear up America’s fuel-economy roadmap — again.

On Wednesday, Trump said he’s rolling back the Biden administration’s mileage standards, pitching it as a way to make cars cheaper.

But critics say it’ll do the opposite, leaving drivers to burn more gas and spend more cash.

Trump’s move unwinds the federal CAFE rules — the fuel-economy standards that require automakers to build cars that travel farther on less fuel.

Those rules are the reason hybrids exist at scale. Automakers developed them to meet rising efficiency targets long before EVs took off.