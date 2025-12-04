HMM: Small businesses cut 120,000 jobs in November, ADP says.

ADP chief economist Nela Richardson described November’s jobs data as a “slowdown” that was “broad-based.” The drop was “led by a pullback among small businesses,” she said.

Small firms with fewer than 50 employees led the contraction by far, shedding 120,000 jobs.

Smaller businesses have less money and fewer resources than larger companies to contend with higher costs from tariffs, rising utility bills and other economic pressures.