MAKE AFFORDABLE CARS AGAIN: Trump signs executive order to end Biden-era fuel standards.

“Today, we’re taking one more step to kill the ‘Green New Scam'” Trump said, referring to the “Green New Deal” programs backed by the far-left Squad.

“They imposed expensive restrictions and all sorts of problems,” Trump said of the Biden administration. “It put tremendous upward pressure on car prices.”

“These policies forced automakers to build cars using expensive tech that drove up prices and made the car WORSE,” Trump went on.

“The action is expected to save the typical consumer $1,000 off the price of a car.”