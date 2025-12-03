HMM:
I cycle between ChatGPT, Grok, Claude, and Gemini on a daily basis.
ChatGPT is politically correct.
It’s safe.
It’s sycophantic.
It has a clear left-leaning bias.
I can’t trust it.
These aren’t computing issues – they’re values issues. https://t.co/QlvoyETd3e
— Kaizen D. Asiedu (@thatsKAIZEN) December 2, 2025
I haven’t noticed GPT showing any bias — but it wouldn’t for what I use it for. I keep GPT in what I call “sandbox mode,” where it helps me edit longer pieces for structure and flow, but never for content.
For facts and news, I haven’t found anything better than Grok. On the other hand, Grokipedia is riddled with obvious factual errors. As always, caveat emptor and double-check every LLM’s work.