CUE THE WORLD’S SMALLEST VIOLIN: Tim Walz is crumbling, along with his 2028 hopes.

The past year has not been kind to Walz. Kamala Harris’s recent book, “107 Days,” makes clear she was thoroughly disappointed by Walz’s performance as running mate. She describes watching him in the vice-presidential debate on TV and saying, “You’re not there to make friends with the guy who is attacking your running mate.”

After the debate, when Walz tells Harris that he wishes he had done better, she reassures him — but fumes in the book that she thought, in choosing Walz, she was getting an experienced politician who’d know what he was getting into. In the acknowledgments, full of effusive praise for her campaign staff, Harris writes simply, “To Tim Walz, thank you for joining me on this journey.”

Walz’s approval rating in Minnesota as governor is evenly split, as of September. But keep in mind, this is a heavily Democratic state. The gubernatorial primary isn’t until June. If you’re a Minnesota Democrat, do you really want to roll the dice on a not-so-popular guy going for a rarely pursued third term? Republicans are likely to nominate Lisa Demuth, the state’s House speaker, who’s already hitting Walz because he “let fraud run wild.”