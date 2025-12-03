THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: NYC principal denies request for Holocaust survivor to speak at school: ‘Given his messages.’

A Brooklyn middle school principal denied a parent’s request to have a Holocaust survivor speak to students about antisemitism — saying the victim’s pro-Israel views are not appropriate for a public school.

MS 447 Principal Arin Rusch wrote to the parent Nov. 18 claiming Nazi labor camp survivor Sami Steigmann’s opinions would not be “right” for the Boerum Hill school.

“In looking at his website material, I also don’t think that Sami’s presentation is right for our public school setting, given his messages around Israel and Palestine,” Rusch claimed.

“I’d love to explore other speakers,” she said, insisting that lectures about the Holocaust — the Nazis’ slaughter of 6 million Jews during World War II — and combating antisemitism are still welcome.

Steigmann, 85, does not discuss the Israel-Hamas war on his homepage or in his bio.

During some posted online lectures, he makes it clear he’s a proud Jew who supports Israel and the Jewish state’s right to defend itself from enemies such as Hamas.

“What’s happening in the Middle East, we will prevail. We will win,” he said in a lecture posted on YouTube. “In every generation they tried to annihilate us. We prevailed.”