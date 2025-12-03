December 3, 2025

BACK TO THAT TENNESSEE SPECIAL ELECTION ONE MORE TIME:

Key takeaway: “We need to right the ship or voters will sink our ship in 2026. Enthusiasm from 2024 is gone. The blind trust is gone. They want action. The people in Congress need to realize that they aren’t Trump and he isn’t there to carry them on the ballot in 2026. They need to deliver now. And even then we likely have to run ‘26 like a Presidential election with Trump going around the country.”

A special election with a radical and unappealing Dem in an R+10 district should have been a blowout, but Democrats are angry and energized — while the RNC seems largely oblivious. The RNC needs to wake up, because not even Trump can be everywhere and do everything.

Posted at 11:26 am by Stephen Green