TRUMP IS REMAKING THE ELECTORATE. WILL IT LAST?

Between 2020 and 2024, Trump nearly doubled his support among black voters, from 8 percent to 15 percent, according to the Pew Research Center. Over the same period, his support among Asian voters rose from 30 percent to 40 percent, and his share of the Hispanic vote increased from 36 percent to 48 percent. That Trump was able to make these dramatic inroads among blacks and Asians while running against Kamala Harris, a woman of black and Asian descent, is even more remarkable.

What’s especially worrisome for Democrats is that Trump didn’t simply improve his performance among these groups in swing states—he also made gains in states that Harris carried. A postelection New York Times analysis revealed that in predominantly black and Hispanic New York City neighborhoods, Trump’s support improved by 46 percent and 55 percent, respectively. Democrats easily won deep-blue states like California, New York, and New Jersey, but by significantly smaller margins than they won them four years earlier.

Declining minority support for Democrats is a function of the party’s waning support among blue-collar voters, who are disproportionately black and Hispanic. The white working-class began abandoning Democrats decades ago out of frustration that party leaders were prioritizing the concerns of college-educated professionals and cultural elites. Trump convinced more nonwhites to do the same.