SCHLICHTER EXPLAINS IT ALL:

Let’s examine the emerging “scapegoat” narrative, because it demonstrates the true objective of the Democrat/Regime Media/Fredocon axis – to hurt Trump politically and to stop the changing of the Pentagon from a leftist-supporting social pathology Petri dish back…

A bit more:

Let’s examine the emerging “scapegoat” narrative, because it demonstrates the true objective of the Democrat/Regime Media/Fredocon axis – to hurt Trump politically and to stop the changing of the Pentagon from a leftist-supporting social pathology Petri dish back into a patriotic war-fighting force that can effectively prevent the eventual color revolution they are working toward.

At the threshold, let’s understand that there was nothing illegal here. Even under the facts as alleged, which change as they keep shifting the goalposts, there was no violation of the law of war. There was no violation of any Geneva Convention, not least because no Geneva Convention applies here. So, everything I say here is simply taking their story du jour and testing it to see if it makes internal sense. It does not, because it’s all baloney. They don’t care. It’s the lie that’s important.

So, just last week, we had a bunch of Democrats claiming they were just helpfully explaining to our troops that our troops cannot follow illegal orders. The whole basis is that you were going to be issued an illegal order by some Trump higher-up, and that you should disobey it because it’s illegal. This was part of a narrative to tee-up the current fake scandal.