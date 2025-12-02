GENTLEMEN, START YOUR SUVs! Daily Show Freaks Out On Climate, Warns New York May Disappear.

[New Yorker staff writer Elizabeth Kolbert] also claimed, “Now, if you are thinking about what you need to do when you are—inherit very fortunately— a period of unusual climate stability would be to try to keep it that way. But we have gone—chosen to go in the opposite direction with all the evidence mounting, mounting evidence of the risks that that entails, and once again, that is a fascinating thing to do but not exactly what you would recommend.”

[Jon] Stewart then quipped, “See, what I hear from that story is, if we keep this up, we could turn Greenland into Manhattan.”

A more solemn Kolbert warned, “That is absolutely true. Keep it up, but there’s 20 feet of sea level rising. So Manhattan will not be here.”

We are currently in the last month of 2025, but according to people like Kolbert, New York should have been underwater 10 years ago. If Stewart and Kolbert want to know why nobody takes anti-civilization environmentalists seriously, that would be a good place to start.