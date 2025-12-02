IT ISN’T JUST THE AIRLINES NICKEL AND DIMING YOU TO DEATH ANYMORE: TSA announces $45 fee for travelers with no REAL ID. “This fee is part of the agency’s next phase of the REAL ID implementation process and will require individuals to verify their identity through a biometric or biographic system if they don’t have a compliant form of identification before they’re permitted to cross through the checkpoint.”
