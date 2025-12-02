AFGHAN NATIONAL HIT WITH FEDERAL CHARGES OF THREATENING TEXAS SUICIDE BOMB ATTACK:

Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, who has been living in Fort Worth, Texas, said in a video posted on TikTok, X and Facebook days before Thanksgiving that Americans and “infidels” must perish and that he was going to use an improvised explosive device — with a yellow cooking oil “favored by the Taliban” — to carry out the slaughter, according to the Department of Justice.

“This Afghan national came into America during the Biden administration and as alleged, explicitly stated that he came here in order to kill American citizens,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi in a statement.