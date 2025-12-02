L’ÉTAT, C’EST TOUT LE MONDE:

This is probably the scariest chart you'll see today. Let me translate it for you: only one-third of French people have a private-sector job.

How are they supposed to feed the remaining two-thirds with their taxes? It’s starting to feel like a failed state. pic.twitter.com/HLIHfG1PHo

— Michael A. Arouet (@MichaelAArouet) December 2, 2025