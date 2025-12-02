L’ÉTAT, C’EST TOUT LE MONDE:
This is probably the scariest chart you'll see today. Let me translate it for you: only one-third of French people have a private-sector job.
How are they supposed to feed the remaining two-thirds with their taxes? It's starting to feel like a failed state.
— Michael A. Arouet (@MichaelAArouet) December 2, 2025
That’s a little more than double the percentage of US workers working for a government.
Previously:
Europe’s economic decline is becoming more painful. In 1995 European productivity was 95% of America’s; today it is less than 80%, which is a big enough gap for holidaymakers to notice.
The continent's failure to exploit its scale is a problem
— The Economist (@TheEconomist) September 11, 2024
Decline is a choice.