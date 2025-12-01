WHOOPS: Guy Pearce apologizes to Jewish News after sharing antisemitic conspiracy posts.

Hollywood actor Guy Pearce has apologised to Jewish News after admitting he had shared “misinformation and falsehoods” in a series of social media posts promoting the Palestinian cause.

It follows revelations that Pearce, nominated this year for both an Oscar and a Golden Globe for The Brutalist, had circulated material featuring America’s most notorious white supremacist, Nick Fuentes, as well as posts claiming that the “top three pornography companies are owned by Jewish people”, that Israel was behind 9/11, and that Israeli officials ordered the murder of the conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Pearce told Jewish News: “It has been brought to my attention that, in my support of Palestine, I have inadvertently re-posted articles, and/or statements, that have contained misinformation and falsehoods. I am aware how sharing inaccurate content can cause confusion and distress; for this I am deeply sorry. I will certainly endeavour to be more diligent in future to verify anything I share online.”

Pearce, whose film credits also include The King’s Speech, The Hurt Locker, LA Confidential, Memento and Iron Man 3, also shared Instagram posts via Twitter earlier this month from an account calling itself “Corefitnessbynaz2”. The posts read: “Remember, when Zionists tell you Islam will destroy America… While several major Las Vegas casinos/hotels that have caused gambling addictions, debt and prostitution were created and owned by Jewish Zionists… The Zionists (not Jews) want you to fear the people who stand against the corruption they are creating.”

Pearce is a longstanding pro-Palestine supporter, tweeting earlier this week: “I’ve never been so disgusted by a group of people in my life as I am by Israelis. Everyday I witness their utter disregard & disdain for Palestinian life. It is shameful & sets humanity further backwards with every vile act like this.”

Earlier this year he signed up to the Film Workers for Palestine boycott of Israeli film institutions considered complicit “in genocide and apartheid”.