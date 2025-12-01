KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: The Biden Messes Are Deadly and Difficult to Get Rid Of. “Americans’ trust in so many of our institutions was already weakened by the government’s handling of the COVID pandemic, We didn’t need four years of the Biden Commie Cabal taking a wrecking ball to everything. It’s not just that Biden & Co. got so many things wrong — one expects that from Democrats — it’s that they got them so spectacularly wrong.”