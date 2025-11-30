UGH: Poll finds 51% of young voters prefer democratic socialist in 2028.

A new poll from Rasmussen Reports and the Heartland Institute found that a slim majority of young voters prefer a democratic socialist to win the 2028 presidential election.

The survey of 1,496 likely voters ages 18 to 39 showed 51% favored a democratic socialist, 36% opposed it, and 17% were unsure.

“It is hard to believe that a solid majority of young Americans think democratic socialism is the answer to the deep-rooted economic problems they face given that socialism has utterly failed to uplift the downtrodden every time and place it has been implemented,” said Heartland Institute research fellow Chris Talgo of the poll. “However, when they grow up in an environment surrounded by adults who champion democratic socialism, it starts to make sense.”

The respondents cited parents (27%), online videos or podcasts (17%), and books (10%) as the most influential sources on their support for the ideology. A majority (54%) also said their parents or guardians were favorable towards democratic socialism when they were growing up.