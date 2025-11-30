2026 PREVIEW: After Prop. 50, San Diego may lose its only Republican in Congress as Democrats target Issa.

Eleven Democrats are vying to unseat Rep. Darrell Issa, a San Diego Republican, after California’s redistricting measure turned his reliably red district into a slightly blue one that will be a key swing race in next year’s midterm elections.

Rep. Mike Levin, a San Clemente Democrat, can breathe easier, as Proposition 50 carves out new boundaries that make his swing district more safely Democratic.

The new voting map reflects California’s bid to offset Texas’ effort to secure control of the House by adding five Republican seats in November. California voters approved the redistricting plan proposed in Proposition 50 by nearly 20 points in a special election this month.

Both redistricting efforts are embroiled in litigation. On Tuesday a federal court blocked Texas from using its new maps, finding that they would harm Black and Latino voters in that state. Last week the U.S. Department of Justice sued to overturn California’s maps, arguing that they unlawfully considered Latino voters in the new districts.

If California’s redistricting plan withstands that challenge, the new voting map could help Democrats flip the lone Republican seat in San Diego. The 48th Congressional District, represented by Issa, will switch from a 12-point Republican advantage to a 4-point Democratic lead, based on voter registration.