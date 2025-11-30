SHUT UP, THEY EXPLAINED: Mourners flock to site of deadly Hong Kong blaze as Beijing warns against protests.

Thousands turned out on Sunday to pay tribute to the victims of Hong Kong’s deadliest fire in more than 75 years, as Beijing warned it would crack down on any “anti-China” protest in the wake of the blaze.

The cause of the blaze at a high-rise apartment complex, remains under investigation, amid public anger over missed fire risk warnings and evidence of unsafe construction practices.

Police on Saturday detained Miles Kwan, 24, part of a group that launched a petition demanding an independent probe into possible corruption and a review of construction oversight, two people familiar with the matter said. Reuters could not establish whether he had been arrested.

Hong Kong police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The online petition promoted by the group drew over 10,000 signatures by Saturday afternoon before it was closed.

A second petition with similar demands was launched soon after by a Tai Po resident living overseas. That had more than 2,700 signatures as of Sunday. “The government owes Hongkongers genuine, explicit accountability,” it said.