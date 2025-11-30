THANK FRAUD ALMIGHTY: Liftoff achieved!

I would like to say “we have achieved liftoff” in drawing national attention to the massive public-program frauds committed by a large cast of Minnesota Somalis. But “we” would be misleading. Attention has been drawn by Ryan Thorpe and Christopher Rufo in their City Journal column “The Largest Funder of Al-Shabaab Is the Minnesota Taxpayer” (the headline is a quotation).

They first drew President Trump’s attention in a big way. Now comes the New York Times in Ernest Londoño’s long story “How Fraud Swamped Minnesota’s Social Services System on Tim Walz’s Watch” (“Prosecutors say members of the Somali diaspora, a group with growing political power, were largely responsible. President Trump has drawn national attention to the scandal amid his crackdown on immigration”). The story has clearly been in the works for a while, but Trump’s attention has intensified its newsworthiness.