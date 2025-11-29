RIP: Sir Tom Stoppard dead at 88: Legendary playwright won 5 Tony Awards and an Oscar. “The five-time Tony winner, most famous for his groundbreaking 1966 play ‘Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead,’ died ‘peacefully’ at his home in Dorset, England, United Agents said in a statement…He additionally won an Academy Award for co-writing Gwyneth Paltrow’s 1999 hit film ‘Shakespeare In Love.’ Other screenwriting credits include ‘Empire of the Sun’ (1987) and ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’ (1989).”