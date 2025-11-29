BREAKING: ANOTHER Afghan ‘Refugee’ Goes Jihad on Us.

Unlike Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who shot two National Guard members in Washington on Wednesday, killing one of them, Mohammad Dawood Alokozay was caught in time, before he could carry out the jihad massacre he was planning in Fort Worth, Texas. Like Lakanwal, however, Alokozay came to the United States from Afghanistan in 2021, as the Biden regime was executing its catastrophically botched withdrawal from that country. And also like Lakanwal, Alokozay is proof that, contrary to assurances at the time, these Afghan “refugees” were not properly vetted, and pose a clear and present danger to Americans.

Fox News reported Saturday that Mohammad Dawood Alokozay “was arrested this week after posting a video of himself on TikTok indicating he was building a bomb with an intended target of the Fort Worth area in Texas.” Alokozay was “charged at the state level with making a terroristic threat.”

Just as it welcomed Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the Biden regime welcomed this latest would-be jihad mass murderer into the country in the summer of 2021 as part Operation Allies Welcome, which brought large numbers of Afghans here without making any serious effort to determine if they actually were Islamic jihadis, or were likely to become Islamic jihadis. Then on Sept. 7, 2022, Alokozay was granted the status of a lawful permanent resident of the United States.