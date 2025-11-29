CHANGE:

U.S. BLACK FRIDAY SALES HIT RECORD HIGH U.S. online Black Friday sales reached a record $11.8 billion, up 9.1% from last year, according to Adobe Analytics. Adobe expects Americans to spend $5.5 billion on Saturday and $5.9 billion on Sunday. Salesforce reported $18 billion in… — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) November 29, 2025

UPDATE: America Is The World’s Hottest Economy.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Anecdotally, I drove by West Towne Mall yesterday and the parking lot was full, for the first time on Black Friday since pre-Covid. Lots of traffic in the shopping areas, too, more than in recent years.