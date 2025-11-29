QUESTION ASKED:

Can anyone explain the logic behind why liberal women are supportive of importing Muslims into their countries, cities and neighborhoods? Despite all of the evidence that this is a horrible idea, they still do it. The phenomenon is happening in all white countries. — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) November 29, 2025

As Mark Steyn wrote 20 years ago, “our tolerance of our own tolerance is making us intolerant of other people’s intolerance, which is intolerable. And, unlikely as it sounds, this has now become the highest, most rarefied form of multiculturalism. So you’re nice to gays and the Inuit? Big deal. Anyone can be tolerant of fellows like that, but tolerance of intolerance gives an even more intense frisson of pleasure to the multiculti masochists.”

