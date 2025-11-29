GAMBLING GOING ON IN RICK’S CAFE: Top Zelenskiy Aide Quits Amid Ukraine Corruption Allegations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s powerful chief of staff resigned after becoming ensnared in a corruption investigation.

Andriy Yermak has been lead negotiator in peace talks and his decision comes ahead of an expected visit by the US delegation in Kyiv in the coming days.

“There will be a reboot of the Office of the President of Ukraine*,” Zelenskiy said in a video posted on Telegram. “I am grateful to Andriy for always representing Ukraine’s position in the negotiation track exactly as it should be. It was always a patriotic position. But I want there to be no rumors or speculation.”

The move followed a search of Yermak’s apartment by anti-graft investigators early Friday. While the authorities didn’t explain the raid, it followed news of a widening probe involving several ministers and one of Zelenskiy’s former business partners. Yermak said he was cooperating fully with the investigation.