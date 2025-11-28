AMITY SHLAES: Sorkin Rounds Up the Usual Suspects.

According to [John Kenneth Galbraith], quoted approvingly as “seminal” [in Andrew Ross Sorkin’s new book, 1929], the worst day of the Great Crash — Tuesday, October 29 — was “the most devastating day in the history of the New York stock market,” and “may have been the most devastating day in the history of markets.” The stunning story of the market’s plummet, however, also emboldened Galbraith to moot, without seeing any necessity of proving, a second thesis relating to years outside the scope of his title: that the 1930s policy applied by President Roosevelt, the New Deal, somehow made matters better, or could have, had the crash not been so violent. The 1929 frame likewise enabled Galbraith to establish villains of speculation, and hero rescuers such as President Roosevelt. Roosevelt rated the damage of the national “fever of speculation” as so devastating that, at his inauguration in 1933, he announced that his presidency would begin a new, post-speculation era. “The money changers have fled from their high seats in the temple of our civilization,” the new president proclaimed. (Yes, FDR, talking like Tucker Carlson, actually said “money changers.”) “We may now restore that temple to the ancient truths.” By titling his book 1929, not 1929-1940, Galbraith skated past the inconvenient truth of the record of the 1930s. The New Deal honored Roosevelt’s anti-market “ancient truths.” Fueled by its own rage against Wall Street and a wrongheaded notion that Main Street would return to prosperity if it took lessons from planning boards, the Roosevelt administration never allowed either to find its footing. The result was that one in ten Americans remained jobless for a full decade. That is a level that today looks worse than inconvenient: It looks incomprehensible. Galbraith’s primary thesis, that speculation caused the crash, was questionable. The second thesis, that the crash rendered the Depression “Great,” was spectacularly wrong. One can make like [William F. Buckley], smile indulgently at Galbraith as a man of his time, and move on. But Sorkin is publishing in 2025, after a number of market drops that have not been followed by a depression, including the October 19, 1987, “Black Monday” drop and the Covid drop on March 16, 2020 — both statistically larger than the single-day drops of 1929.

Mark Steyn once wrote that “Lots of other places — from Britain to Australia — took a hit in 1929 but, alas, they lacked an FDR to keep it going till the end of the Thirties. That’s why in other countries they refer to it as ‘the Depression,’ but only in the U.S. is it ‘Great.’” For those who want to explore why, there’s FDR: A New Political Life, by David T. Beito, which Reason’s James Bovard dubs, “An Antidote to the FDR Cult:”

Rexford Tugwell, Wallace’s no. 2, idolized Soviet dictator Josef Stalin’s collective farms, declaring in 1934: “Russia has shown that planning is practical….The success and enthusiasm of Sovietism almost guarantees an unlimited rise in Soviet standards of living.” This was after an artificial famine in Ukraine killed millions of peasants who had not surrendered their land. Tugwell also lauded fascism as “the cleanest, neatest, most efficiently operating piece of social machinery I’ve ever seen. It makes me envious.” In 1934, the top Nazi newspaper, the Völkischer Beobachter, hailed “Roosevelt’s adoption of National Socialist strains of thought in his economic and social policies….The president’s fundamental political course still contains democratic tendencies but is thoroughly infected by a strong national socialism.'” Roosevelt sought to leave no vote unbought. Priming for the 1936 election, he launched the Works Progress Administration (WPA), which paid more than 4 million people in 1935. The WPA, popularly known as “We Poke Along,” aimed to hire as many people as quickly as possible for labor-intensive projects. The agency quickly gave leaf raking a bad name. Beito highlights the WPA’s role in constructing concentration camps for Japanese-American detainees, noting that this was “perhaps the most gigantic single ‘WPA project’ of all time.” The agency’s employees built guard towers and spotlights to prevent any escapes, and they helped staff the camps. After World War II ended, the Japanese-American roundup was recognized as one of the greatest civil liberties atrocities of the 20th century. The fact that it took only a few memos to shift legions of WPA workers from leaf raking to concentration camp guards should be a red flag for future mass employment schemes.

In 2007’s Liberal Fascism, Jonah Goldberg wrote:

Many New Deal agencies, the famous “alphabet soup,” were mostly continuations of various boards and committees set up fifteen years earlier during the war. The National Recovery Administration was explicitly modeled on the War Industries Board of World War I. The Securities and Exchange Commission was an extension of the Capital Issues Committee of the Federal Reserve Board. The Reconstruction Finance Corporation was an updated version of the War Finance Corporation. FDR’s public housing initiative was run by the architect of World War I–era housing policies. During the war, public housing had been a necessity for war laborers. Under FDR, everyone became in effect a war laborer. Presumably it is not necessary to recount how similar all of this was to developments in Nazi Germany. But it is worth noting that for the first two years of the American and German New Deals, it was America that pursued militarism and rearmament at a breakneck pace while Germany spent relatively little on arms (though Hitler faced severe constraints on rearmament). The Public Works Administration paid for the aircraft carriers Yorktown and Enterprise as well as four cruisers, many smaller warships, and over one hundred army planes parked at fifty military airports.

As Jonah concluded, “Perhaps one reason so many people believed the New Deal ended the Depression is that the New Deal’s segue into a full-blown war economy was so seamless.”