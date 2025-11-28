GAME OVER? Trump Cracks Down on All Immigration From Third-World Countries –‘You Won’t Be Here for Long’

Trump’s comments bear the hallmarks of the incredibly blunt, candid leader we’ve come to expect. Sarcasm runs throughout, as he begins his message: “A very Happy Thanksgiving salutation to all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the World, for being ‘Politically Correct,’ and just plain STUPID, when it comes to Immigration.”

What follows, however, is a man who perfectly encapsulates the raw emotions we all feel when an entirely preventable tragedy unfolds before our eyes.

Trump argues that the immigration system is overwhelmed, something that has been obvious for decades. He contends that the system reached a breaking point under the previous administration when the country was run by a shadow team wielding an autopen as if a sword to the neck of the American people. And he points out that they, the American people, have put up with this for far too long.

Trump suggests that he would now speak for the people, pointing out that he is not the type to hold back.