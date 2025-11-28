OLD AND BUSTED: Keith Richards Having His Blood Changed to Quit Heroin.

The New Hotness? Simon Cowell is now washing his own blood to ‘age backwards’. What’s so wrong with getting old?

Space X titan Elon Musk is a major investor in the sector. His Amazon arch rival, Jeff Bezos, wants to beat him to the holy grail. Tech magnate Bryan Johnson is a living experiment, and treats his body like a laboratory.

And now we learn that our very own music mogul, Simon Cowell, has joined the bonkers “Midlife Crisis Collective” of men striving to solve the “problem” of – whisper it – ageing.

Yes, the 66-year-old who gave the world The X Factor and One Direction is now setting his sights on if not eternal youth, then its next best equivalent: tinkering with his body fluids to turn back time.

Forget fillers and Botox – if you want to stay young, according to the “Age-Dodgers Alliance”, you have to start from the inside. In a new tabloid interview, Cowell cheerfully admits the lengths he goes to.

“I go to this place, this wellness clinic, where they actually take your blood, they rinse it, they filter it and then they put it back into your body,” he said.

“You do all these tests, and they tell you your age – so I’ve actually aged backwards by eating better, more exercise, less stress, certain supplements.”

I think by “rinsing”, he most probably means therapeutic plasma exchange, a technique employed in longevity clinics in which harmful substances, such as toxins, are removed.