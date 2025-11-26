THANKS A LOT, JOE: DC National Guard shooting suspect identified as Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal who came to US during botched 2021 withdrawal.

UPDATE: According to AP, “FBI Director Kash Patel and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said [the two National Guardsmen] were hospitalized in critical condition,” contradicting initial reports that both had been killed. “West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey earlier said the two Guardsmen were killed, but he later backtracked and affirmed they are in critical condition,” UPI added in an update.