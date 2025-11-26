“PUBLIC SPEECH INVITES PUBLIC ACCOUNTABILITY:”

For the deaf and hard of hearing referencing what the 6 lawmakers SPECIFICALLY said that deviates it from an innocent civics reminder:

1.” Trust is at risk” — No event or threat justifies this.

2. “Pitting troops against citizens” — An unfounded, destabilizing claim.

3. “We… https://t.co/IxhU3zq6fn

— InfantryDort (@infantrydort) November 26, 2025