T. BECKET ADAMS: When crazy is too crazy even for the base.

We stopped being a scientific people,” [Bill] Maher lamented of the left.

Insisted [Patton] Oswalt, “But the left certainly stayed scientific.”

“No, they didn’t,” the HBO host replied, “We started to teach: ‘Every baby is, I don’t know, let’s not even put [male or female] on the birth certificate’!”

“When were we teaching that?” asked an incredulous Oswalt, who is otherwise extremely online and opinionated about politics and the culture wars.

“Teaching it?” Maher shot back. “It was a law here in California!”

“I don’t remember that,” his guest replied, sounding genuinely surprised.

When it comes to the Democratic base, Oswalt’s reaction is not so uncommon.

During the 2024 presidential election, supporters of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris often scoffed at the allegations lobbed by Republican nominee Donald Trump. Harris’s boosters in the press and elsewhere claimed confidently that the things Trump said about Harris were merely inventions of the right-wing fever swamps.

The funny thing is: more often than not, Trump was accurately quoting Harris’s own positions back to her. It’s just that the positions themselves were too incredible for even her supporters to believe.

During a debate, Trump cited Harris’s documented support for taxpayer-funded sex-changes for illegal immigrants. This is a completely insane position for anyone to stake out, let alone a candidate hoping to win a general election. Don’t take my word for it. The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser, a reliable Democratic backer, thought the same thing. After the debate, she accused Trump of fabricating the attack line from thin air.

“What the hell was he talking about?” she wrote. “No one knows.”

Well, some of us did know, because Harris had indeed taken such a position, explaining both in writing and on camera how she had worked to get taxpayer-funded sex changes for prison inmates in California.