GREAT MOMENTS IN MODERN JOURNALISM: Olivia Nuzzi’s abstract nude portrait set to run in Vanity Fair is revealed.

An abstract nude painting of scandal-clad journalist Olivia Nuzzi that is reportedly set to run in Vanity Fair has been revealed, according to an art-industry trade publication.

ArtNews published the colorful, modern portrait, which depicts a naked Nuzzi with her eyes closed, surrounded by images of the American flag, clouds and a possibly another human figure which could be a reference to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The painting is by artist Isabelle Brourman, who earned her own glossy profile in the pages of Vanity Fair last month for her sketches of celebrities including Johnny Depp and Amber Heard during their salacious trial, as well as President Donald Trump during his criminal indictment.

An image of Browman’s Nuzzi painting, entitled “How to Disappear,” is a magazine exclusive set to appear in its Dec. 2 Hollywood issue. It was not intended to run online, according to ArtNews, which added that the image “will be on view next month during Art Basel Miami Beach, as part of Jeffery Deitch’s presentation ‘The Great American Nude.’”

The 32-year-old Nuzzi, who was recently named West Coast editor of Vanity Fair, was hoping to make a splashy return to the spotlight with her memoir detailing the fallout from her “sexting” relationship with Kennedy, Secretary of Health, which led to her departure from New York magazine last year.