DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: University of Minnesota Warns of ‘Whiteness Pandemic.’

Can you tell I have contempt for this approach, as I did with all the COVID madness? Of course I do. It is yet another example of using scientistic language—”sciency,” not science—to make an absurd idea sound reasonable.

It’s bunk. It’s the same sort of bunk that the Smithsonian Institution was selling during the Biden administration. [Actually, that was during the left’s revolutionary fervor in the summer of 2020 — Ed]

The irony, of course, is that everybody wants to enjoy the benefits of Western Culture that I outlined without any of the costs. As the Smithsonian decried “linear/rational thinking,” it was being funded entirely out of the wealth created in an economy based on all the characteristics it decried as evil.

I do not maintain that Western Culture is perfect. In fact, thinking critically and rationally and working to make the world better is a key quality of Western Culture, or what the University of Minnesota calls “whiteness.” I’m pretty certain that nobody who hates Western Culture wants to go back to Africa to cook on dung, as hundreds of generations have without any move to improve the practice of cooking.

The University of Minnesota, which gave us Norman Borlaug and the Green Revolution that feeds billions of non-white people, really should reconsider imposing our Western-centric agricultural practices on the rest of the world. Borlaugh wasn’t just white, but a product of the whiteness pandemic.

Everybody wants the cars, the medicine, the abundance of modern farming, all the technology and modern science, all while undermining the very culture that produces these.

I don’t want a country or culture that is exclusive to white people, obviously. I don’t believe that white people are inherently better due to some purity derived from melanin deprivation.

As our “whiteness pandemic” professor admits, the “whiteness” she is decrying is cultural, not biological. And if that is really her position, I suggest she leave the University and eventually the country she so reviles. Universities are a product of “white culture.” The University of Minnesota is based in one of the whitest states in America, where people even eat Jell-O salads and Lutefisk, which are admittedly not the highest expression of our culture. (I like Chinese food, myself.)