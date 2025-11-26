November 26, 2025

ERIC FLORACK: More on the Sedition Six. “The six were carefully selected, as was the wording of the message, in an attempt to both add credibility to the message and minimize repercussions from it. If Taibbi is correct, and I do not doubt it, this operation, this setup, involved far more than just the six in the video.”

Posted at 12:11 pm by Stephen Green