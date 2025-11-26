EXCLUSIVE: Is Corporate America Finally Seeing the Light on the Southern Poverty Law Center? “Salesforce, a software company with more than 75,000 employees, became the latest firm to announce it will no longer use the Southern Poverty Law Center’s ‘hate map’ to determine eligibility for its employee giving program.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.