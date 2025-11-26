JUSTICE: DOJ cracks down on healthcare fraud in Michigan, charging three people who stole $20 million total. “The DOJ has recently focused on instances of healthcare fraud in Michigan that resulted in tens of millions of dollars stolen from Medicare, Medicaid, and Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Michigan. In addition to the recent cases resulting in years-long prison sentences, another case from over a decade ago just ended with the denaturalization of a woman from Venezuela who defrauded more than $5.4 million from Medicare while in Detroit.”