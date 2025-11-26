COMING INTO FOCUS:

Excellent find. I think we are getting very, very warm as to whose NGO's idea it was to have the Senators produce a video about refusing illegal orders.

National Lawyers Guild issued a document about refusing illegal orders on 11 November. And now they have partnered with Win… https://t.co/yu66Amnzjd pic.twitter.com/Yvm3fpkoV7

— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 26, 2025