COMING INTO FOCUS:
Excellent find. I think we are getting very, very warm as to whose NGO's idea it was to have the Senators produce a video about refusing illegal orders.
National Lawyers Guild issued a document about refusing illegal orders on 11 November. And now they have partnered with Win… https://t.co/yu66Amnzjd pic.twitter.com/Yvm3fpkoV7
— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 26, 2025
Related:
So far this week the Left has pushed:
– A Seditious message to our military
– Fake story about the Chief of Staff getting fired
– Fake story about the Attorney General getting fired
– Fake story about the FBI Director getting fired.
The question is why, and why now?
— Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) November 25, 2025
Stay tuned.