RUBEN GALLEGO SAYS WHAT YOU THINK:

Ruben Gallego overcame personal scandals to become a U.S. Senator from Arizona. Most recently, he has been in the news for vehemently defending the Seditious Six and bitterly attacking Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Today he found himself in the spotlight again, as Human Events obtained and released a text exchange in which Gallego criticized his own party:

BREAKING: Human Events has received leaked text messages from Senator Reuben Gallego (D-AZ) "Dem women look like Dem men, Dem men look like women" pic.twitter.com/0t0xOTHYgp — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) November 25, 2025

For convenience, here are the texts:

Click over for the rest. According the Phoenix ABC affiliate, Gallego isn’t denying he wrote the above texts: “Gallego said the leaked messages came from someone he served with and had known for two decades. He maintained that the texts simply reflect his previous public statements about changes needed within the Democratic Party.”

The Democrats’ response to Gallego’s thoughtcrimes will begin with this and get increasingly more angry: