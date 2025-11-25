FIGHTING POLLUTION – YOU’RE REALLY DOING IT WRONG: Greta Thunberg’s Latest Environmental Stunt Will Make You Nauseous.

Climate wactivist Greta Thunberg is at it again, and this time it appears she’s grown bored of protesting for Hamas and Gaza and has turned her attentions back to the environment once more. In order to highlight the concerns of the oh-so-delicate ecosystem, she decided to harm it.

And how did she and her comrades do that? They dyed the famed Grand Canal of Venice green. Certainly, the color is appropriate, because her antics are nauseating: