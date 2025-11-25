FIGHTING POLLUTION – YOU’RE REALLY DOING IT WRONG: Greta Thunberg’s Latest Environmental Stunt Will Make You Nauseous.
Climate wactivist Greta Thunberg is at it again, and this time it appears she’s grown bored of protesting for Hamas and Gaza and has turned her attentions back to the environment once more. In order to highlight the concerns of the oh-so-delicate ecosystem, she decided to harm it.
And how did she and her comrades do that? They dyed the famed Grand Canal of Venice green. Certainly, the color is appropriate, because her antics are nauseating:
It’s too early for St. Patrick’s Day, so this must be a tribute to Greta’s friends in Hamas? 🤷🏻♀️
Send her dumbass back to prison please 🤣https://t.co/SScypvU4DI pic.twitter.com/hl0QLcWzKq
— Karen Ievers (@karenievers) November 23, 2025
Why is Greta back to her own special brand of doomsday environmentalism? I thought she had moved on to anti-Semitism after October 7th, 2023 to get ahead of what Steve Hayward has dubbed “The Death Rattle of Apocalyptic Environmentalism.”