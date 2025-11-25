BLUE ON BLUE: ‘Guerilla’ liberals form a ‘Fight Club’ to oust Schumer after walking right into Trump’s Oval Office trap.

The ‘club’ has already begun scheming against Schumer, sources said. The mutiny comes to light following an Oval Office meeting that insiders called an ingenious plot by President Donald Trump.

Trump’s surprisingly cozy one-on-one with with the Big Apple’s mayor-elect last week was dramatically warmer than many had expected given the months of hostilities.

But a veteran GOP operative who witnessed the spectacle unfold said the meeting was a political grenade lobbed directly into Democratic ranks.

‘To be honest, I think this pours gasoline on the internal war within the Dems,’ the source told The Hill’s Julia Manchester. ‘Further forces Dems to fully embrace Mamdani and his agenda.’

The ‘political grenade’ may have already exploded, as the ‘guerrilla group’ is now planning to challenge Schumer during primaries for the 2026 midterms, particularly in Maine, Michigan and Minnesota.

‘I can think of no historical example that would compare to this level of internal caucus fear and dissension,’ Josh Orton, a Democratic strategist, told The New York Times.