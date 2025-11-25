THE FUTURE BELONGS TO THOSE WHO SHOW UP: The Left’s Family Problem: Marriage And Kids Cratering Among Liberal Young Adults. “Just as conservatives are marrying at higher rates, they are also more likely to have children during young adulthood. Indeed, we don’t see a large decline in the share of conservatives ages 25 to 35 who are parents from the 1990s to the present.”

Conservatives have been more likely to embrace a “family first” mindset that puts a premium on marriage and childbearing. The most recent prominent apostle on the Right for family was the late Charlie Kirk, who said that “Having a family will change your life in the best ways, so get married and have kids. You won’t regret it.” The recently assassinated founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) also told young adults that embracing “careerism and consumerism” at the expense of starting a family in your 20s is a big mistake. “Having children is more important than having a good career … my kids matter more than how many social media followers I have,” Kirk said on Fox News, just two days before he was killed.

This message isn’t just coming from TPUSA: many of the most popular podcast hosts and influencers on the Right—from Ben Shapiro and Allie Beth Stuckey to Matt Walsh and Brett Cooper—regularly deliver messages to their audiences celebrating the joys of marriage and parenthood. Meanwhile, rising stars in the broader conservative firmament, from Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary to the billionaire Lucky Palmer, are confessing that they wish they had married their wives earlier. And a growing crop of twentysomething conservative female influencers like Riley Gaines and Isabel Brown can be found celebrating young marriage and motherhood. “There’s nothing that could’ve prepared me for a love like this. God has blessed us beyond belief. Welcome to the world, sweet Margot,” Gaines recently wrote, after giving birth to her first child.

The bigger point is that the new media on the Right is building a family-first “plausibility structure” that now competes with the Left’s less-than-family-friendly messaging in the mainstream media, the Ivory Tower, and online.