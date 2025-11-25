HAPPY THANKSGIVING: Thanksgiving gas prices fall to lowest levels since pandemic, with nearly 30 states below $3 a gallon.

At the other end of the spectrum, California tops the list of the most expensive gasoline markets at $4.63 per gallon, followed by Hawaii at $4.47 and Washington at $4.18. Rounding out the top 10 are Nevada ($3.84), Oregon ($3.81), Alaska ($3.75), Arizona ($3.37) and three states tied at $3.29 – Pennsylvania, Idaho and Illinois.

Meanwhile, the most affordable gas can be found in Oklahoma at $2.57, Mississippi at $2.61 and Louisiana at $2.65. Those states are followed by Tennessee ($2.66), Arkansas ($2.67), Texas ($2.70), Kansas ($2.71), Missouri ($2.73), Alabama ($2.73) and Kentucky ($2.74).