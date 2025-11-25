SPACE: Amazon unveils Starlink rival capable of up to 1 Gbps satellite internet — Leo Ultra is an enterprise-grade terminal with 400 Mbps upload speeds.

The Ultra terminal is Amazon’s largest and fastest offering to date, designed for permanent installation at fixed sites. It measures roughly 20 by 30 inches with a chassis depth of 1.9 inches and is intended for pole-mounted outdoor use. Internally, the device incorporates Amazon silicon and a full-duplex phased-array system capable of simultaneous uplink and downlink, supporting download speeds of up to 1 Gbps and upload speeds of up to 400 Mbps.

Leo Ultra was one of three customer terminals shown as part of the new network push. Alongside it, Amazon previewed a mid-sized Leo Pro terminal designed for portable or vehicle-mounted use, and a compact 7-inch square Leo Nano unit rated for up to 100 Mbps. All three run on custom silicon developed by Amazon’s device teams and share the same core waveform and protocol stack.

The new hardware arrives as Amazon begins rolling out its constellation. As of November 2025, the company has launched more than 150 low-Earth orbit satellites under Project Kuiper, with multiple mass deployment launches completed since April.